2 Badgers men’s basketball players plan to redshirt this season

University of Wisconsin freshmen forwards Chris Hodges and Matthew Mors have decided to redshirt the 2021-22 season, the pair announced in a news release.
Hodges and Mors are two of five freshmen on this season’s roster. The other three — Chucky Hepburn, Lorne Bowman and Markus Ilver — plan to play this season.
Both players played in UW’s exhibition against UW-Whitewater Oct. 29. Mors played eight minutes and grabbed two rebounds. Hodges grabbed two rebounds and had a turnover in seven minutes.
Hodges joined UW as a four-star recruit in the 2021 class. He didn’t play his senior season of high school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he averaged 15.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game as a junior. He also was named Mid-Suburban League West Player of the Year at Schaumburg High School in Illinois and earned second-team Class 4A All-State honors as well as MSL all-conference and all-area awards.
Hodges was the first member of the class of 2021 to commit to UW in August 2019.
"I decided to take this redshirt season as an opportunity to continue to grow and develop another year as a student-athlete," Hodges said in the release. "I'm still really excited about what this year will bring and the blessing of being connected with my teammates, coaches and the staff here at Wisconsin."
Mors was a three-time South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year and four-star recruit. He averaged 24.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game as a senior in high school.
"After talking with coach (Greg) Gard, the staff and my family, I thought it would be best for me in the long run to redshirt this season," Mors said. "In order to get my body ready and get prepared for this level of play, both mentally and physically, I felt this was the best decision for me now."
Neither player was expected to start because some of the most experienced players on the roster are also forwards.
Badgers by position: Learn more about the 2021-22 Wisconsin men's basketball team
POINT GUARD
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Brad Davison
|Sr.
|6-4
|200
|Maple Grove, Minn.
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Jonathan Davis
|So.
|6-5
|194
|La Crosse
|Lorne Bowman
|Fr.
|6-2
|210
|Detroit
|Chucky Hepburn
|Fr.
|6-2
|211
|Omaha, Neb.
|Carter Higginbottom
|R-Jr.
|6-0
|193
|Chicago
|Jahcobi Neath
|Jr.
|6-4
|196
|Toronto
Overview
Davis and Davison will be the starting guards for the Badgers because they are the team’s best guards. Both players lean more toward shooting guard but will play the point as well.
The Badgers have true point guards in Hepburn and Bowman, but both are freshmen and need time to grow and adjust to the college game.
Davison will be a key playmaker as the most experienced player on the roster. He returns for a fifth season with the Badgers after averaging 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 31 starts this past season.
Coach Greg Gard also played Davis, who is more of a shooting guard, at the point in the Red/White Scrimmage, secret scrimmage against Loyola Chicago and exhibition against UW Whitewater.
The Badgers brought in three potential options for the point guard in freshmen Bowman and Hepburn plus transfer junior Neath. Hepburn was expected to start at the point but missed almost two weeks of practice, which hindered his ability to win the starting spot.
Hepburn led the point guards during the Oct. 29 exhibition against UW-Whitewater with 20 minutes and finished with nine points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Bowman also missed two weeks of practice with an injury and only played nine minutes in that exhibition. Gard has said in multiple news conferences that Hepburn’s and Bowman’s focus on defense is one of the reasons they’re good point guards.
The last option is Neath. He played point guard throughout high school and during his time at Wake Forest, but Gard has him focusing on playing shooting guard. Neath brings experience to the young team after spending the past two seasons at Wake Forest, where he averaged 4.7 ppg, 2.0 apg, and 1.8 rpg in 50 appearances.
SHOOTING GUARD
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Jonathan Davis
|So.
|6-5
|194
|La Crosse
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Jordan Davis
|So.
|6-5
|198
|La Crosse
|Brad Davison
|Sr.
|6-4
|200
|Maple Grove, Minn.
|Isaac Lindsey
|So.
|6-4
|184
|Mineral Point
|Jahcobi Neath
|Jr.
|6-4
|198
|Toronto
|Justin Taphorn
|So.
|6-5
|208
|Pekin, Ill.
Overview
Jonathan Davis is set to take on a bigger role this season. He posted 7.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game off the bench while succeeding on 38.9% of his 3-point attempts last season.
He was the only freshman to play in all 31 games during the 2020-21 campaign. He was also a member of the U19 Team USA that won the gold medal at the FIBA World Cup in Latvia this past summer.
Neath is versatile and in practice has shown that he might be the most consistent shooter for the Badgers. He can shoot in the paint and outside the arc. He’s a talented, confident ball controller who can play both guard positions.
Davison, Davis and Neath all can play both guard positions, but Neath is the only one who hasn’t played point for the Badgers in practice or scrimmages. Davis and Davison likely will share the role — both starting — and Neath will provide minutes off the bench.
SMALL FORWARD
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Tyler Wahl
|Jr.
|6-9
|221
|Lakeville, Minn.
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Carter Gilmore
|So.
|6-7
|224
|Hartland
|Markus Ilver
|Fr.
|6-8
|219
|Tallinn, Estonia
|Matthew Mors
|Fr.
|6-7
|241
|Yankton, S.D.
Overview
Wahl is one of only two returning players who started a game last season. He’s the frontrunner to start. The Badgers need him to improve his 3-point shooting after he shot just 27.8% from beyond the arc last season.
Wahl appeared in 31 games and put up 5.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He typically will play small forward, but he will slide to power forward when coach Greg Gard wants to use a smaller lineup.
Gilmore has become a key bench player during practice and scrimmages this season. He’s likely to be Wahl’s backup because he has a bit more experience than the other potential small forwards. Gilmore only played 17 minutes over nine games last season.
Ilver and Mors both have shown the ability to play small forward, although they typically play the power forward. They’re both versatile, long players who can shoot well. Ilver has been utilized more than Mors in practice and scrimmages.
POWER FORWARD
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Ben Carlson
|Fr.
|6-9
|226
|Woodbury, Minn.
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Steven Crowl
|So.
|7-0
|234
|Eagan, Minn.
|Chris Hodges
|Fr.
|6-9
|239
|Schaumburg, Ill.
|Markus Ilver
|Fr.
|6-8
|219
|Tallinn, Estonia
|Matthew Mors
|Fr.
|6-7
|241
|Yankton, S.D.
Overview
Carlson was injured for a majority of last season, but he is healthy this season and already has shown improvement in his game. He averaged 2.9 points In the seven games he did play last season. He’s confident in his ball handling and knows how to get to the rim. He can score down low and from beyond the arc.
Members of the UW coaching staff were impressed with Ilver right off the bat and thought he was further along in his game than they originally thought. He was one of three players who was recruited completely virtually. His senior year in high school was cut short, but he knows how to play tough without getting too aggressive. He’s also a versatile shooter.
Crowl has been the standout for the center spot, but he could play power forward depending on matchups.
CENTER
Projected starter
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Steven Crowl
|So.
|7-0
|234
|Eagan, Minn.
Backups (in alphabetical order)
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Chris Hodges
|Fr.
|6-9
|239
|Schaumburg, Ill.
|Chris Vogt
|Sr.
|7-0
|257
|Mayfield, Ky.
Overview
Crowl played in 12 games last season for a total of 36 minutes and eight points. He jumped into the starting role early in the offseason and has handled it well during the few times he’s played this season.
He was the only player to score in double digits during the Red/White Scrimmage with 13 points. Crowl led both teams during UW’s exhibition against Whitewater with 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting and grabbed six rebounds.
The Badgers also will utilize Vogt here. He’s a transfer from Cincinnati who brings experience guarding Division I opponents. He averaged 5.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks for the Bearcats last season.
He gives the Badgers nice size and rim protection. Crowl has said he’s learned a lot from Vogt, and that has helped Crowl become more confident in his game.
Hodges is the other option. He hasn’t played organized basketball since his junior year in high school because he opted out due to the COVID-19 pandemic last season. He put up 15.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game as a junior in high school. He has plenty of length, but he needs time to develop and mature.