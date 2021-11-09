 Skip to main content
2 Badgers men’s basketball players plan to redshirt this season
2 Badgers men’s basketball players plan to redshirt this season

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach talks about the new additions to the Badgers' roster at Big Ten media days Oct. 8 in Indianapolis.

University of Wisconsin freshmen forwards Chris Hodges and Matthew Mors have decided to redshirt the 2021-22 season, the pair announced in a news release. 

Hodges and Mors are two of five freshmen on this season’s roster. The other three Chucky Hepburn, Lorne Bowman and Markus Ilver plan to play this season. 

Both players played in UW’s exhibition against UW-Whitewater Oct. 29. Mors played eight minutes and grabbed two rebounds. Hodges grabbed two rebounds and had a turnover in seven minutes.  

University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard speaks to the media after the Badgers defeated the UW-Whitewater Warhawks Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Hodges joined UW as a four-star recruit in the 2021 class. He didn’t play his senior season of high school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he averaged 15.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game as a junior. He also was named Mid-Suburban League West Player of the Year at Schaumburg High School in Illinois and earned second-team Class 4A All-State honors as well as MSL all-conference and all-area awards.

Hodges was the first member of the class of 2021 to commit to UW in August 2019.

"I decided to take this redshirt season as an opportunity to continue to grow and develop another year as a student-athlete," Hodges said in the release. "I'm still really excited about what this year will bring and the blessing of being connected with my teammates, coaches and the staff here at Wisconsin."

Mors was a three-time South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year and four-star recruit. He averaged 24.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game as a senior in high school. 

"After talking with coach (Greg) Gard, the staff and my family, I thought it would be best for me in the long run to redshirt this season," Mors said. "In order to get my body ready and get prepared for this level of play, both mentally and physically, I felt this was the best decision for me now."

Neither player was expected to start because some of the most experienced players on the roster are also forwards.

 

