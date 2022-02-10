 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jake Schroeckenthaler joins 1,000-point club for Edgewood College men's basketball team

Edgewood College men's basketball player Jake Schroeckenthaler reached the 1,000-point milestone during Wednesday's 87-83 win over Benedictine.

He also reached the 1,000-point plateau for Monona Grove High School in 2018.

Schroeckenthaler put back a missed jumper with 2:37 remaining in the game to reach the mark at home. He finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds. 

His first time in the 1,000-point club dates to Feb. 16, 2018, during Monona Grove's 70-54 win against visiting Fort Atkinson. 

Jake Schroeckenthaler

Monona Grove graduate Jake Schroeckenthaler has scored 1,000 points for Edgewood College.

Following high school, Schroeckenthaler committed to Viterbo University in La Crosse. He transferred to Edgewood following his freshman season.

He was named to the All-Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference team in the 2020-21 season.

Eubbed "Big Jake" by coaches and teammates, the 6-foot-7 forward is averaging 10.4 rebounds and 20.3 points per game this season. He has 33 blocks and 22 steals. 

