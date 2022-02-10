Jake Schroeckenthaler joins 1,000-point club for Edgewood College men's basketball team

Edgewood College men's basketball player Jake Schroeckenthaler reached the 1,000-point milestone during Wednesday's 87-83 win over Benedictine.
He also reached the 1,000-point plateau for Monona Grove High School in 2018.
1,000 for @bigjake2533 and another @ECEagles_BBall home win!— Edgewood Eagles (@edgewoodeagles) February 10, 2022
🏀 Edgewood College 87, Benedictine 83
🦅 @eli_hartjes 31 PTS, 8 REB
🦅 @averylyons01 20 PTS
🦅 @bigjake2533 18 PTS, 11 REB
🦅 @cadennelly2 11 PTS
🦅 EC now 9-12 (8-6 NACC)#d3hoops | #NACCtion pic.twitter.com/endRpFdFbg
Schroeckenthaler put back a missed jumper with 2:37 remaining in the game to reach the mark at home. He finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
His first time in the 1,000-point club dates to Feb. 16, 2018, during Monona Grove's 70-54 win against visiting Fort Atkinson.
Following high school, Schroeckenthaler committed to Viterbo University in La Crosse. He transferred to Edgewood following his freshman season.
He was named to the All-Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference team in the 2020-21 season.
Eubbed "Big Jake" by coaches and teammates, the 6-foot-7 forward is averaging 10.4 rebounds and 20.3 points per game this season. He has 33 blocks and 22 steals.