Jake Schroeckenthaler joins 1,000-point club for Edgewood College men's basketball team

Edgewood College men's basketball player Jake Schroeckenthaler reached the 1,000-point milestone during Wednesday's 87-83 win over Benedictine.

He also reached the 1,000-point plateau for Monona Grove High School in 2018.

Schroeckenthaler put back a missed jumper with 2:37 remaining in the game to reach the mark at home. He finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

His first time in the 1,000-point club dates to Feb. 16, 2018, during Monona Grove's 70-54 win against visiting Fort Atkinson.

Following high school, Schroeckenthaler committed to Viterbo University in La Crosse. He transferred to Edgewood following his freshman season.

He was named to the All-Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference team in the 2020-21 season.

Eubbed "Big Jake" by coaches and teammates, the 6-foot-7 forward is averaging 10.4 rebounds and 20.3 points per game this season. He has 33 blocks and 22 steals.

