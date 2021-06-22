Barry Alvarez says Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard has his 'full support' after players' criticisms surface

In that audio, players told Gard they didn’t have a relationship with him and they feel that he did not care about their futures.

Gard said in a statement that his top priority is helping his players excel.

“I care deeply about the student-athletes in our program,” Gard’s statement said. “I want nothing more than to help them and see them succeed on and off the court. Our program has a lengthy track record of doing both. But the path to a championship or to graduation is not always easy. Sometimes there are setbacks. Difficult conversation have to be had. Sometimes people just need to get things off their chest. At the end of the day, I believe we are all better for having gone through challenging moments.”

Chris McIntosh, the man tabbed with replacing Alvarez as UW’s AD, declined comment on the situation when reached by a State Journal reporter Tuesday, saying only "Given the statement from (Gard) and (Alvarez), I think we've said about everything we care to say right now."

However earlier in the day he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Gard has the administration’s support.