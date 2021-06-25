 Skip to main content
Badgers sophomore Jonathan Davis selected for Team USA U19 World Cup team
Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) was selected for the Team USA U19 FIBA World Cup team on Friday. 

University of Wisconsin sophomore Jonathan Davis was selected Friday as one of 12 members of the USA Basketball U19 World Cup team.

Davis, a La Crosse native who became the Badgers’ sixth man last season as a freshman, will continue training with the team this weekend at TCU’s campus before traveling to Riga, Latvia, for the FIBA U19 World Cup. The tournament is set for July 3 through 11.

“Beyond blessed I get to represent my country!” Davis tweeted Friday morning.

Davis played in each of the Badgers' 31 games and averaged 7 points and 4.1 rebounds.

Davis will play with some familiar faces on the U19 team. Sussex Hamilton’s Patrick Baldwin Jr. was picked for the team, as was Chet Holmgren, the No. 1 prospect in the 2021 class from Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis) whom Davis played each year of his high school career at La Crosse Central.

TCU coach Jamie Dixon will lead the U19 team, which is looking to win gold for the fourth time in the past five World Cups.

Team USA opens preliminary play against Turkey at 9:30 a.m. July 3.

Here's a look at the full roster: 

  • Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Hamilton H.S./Sussex, Wis.)
  • Kennedy Chandler (Sunrise Christian Academy, Kan./Memphis, Tenn.)
  • Jonathan Davis (Wisconsin/La Crosse, Wis.)
  • Caleb Furst (Blackhawk Christian School/Fort Wayne, Ind.)
  • Chet Holmgren (Minnehaha Academy/Minneapolis)
  • Harrison Ingram (St. Mark’s School/Dallas)
  • Jaden Ivey (Purdue/South Bend, Ind.)
  • Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton/St. Louis)
  • Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Louisiana Tech/Port Arthur, Texas)
  • Mike Miles (TCU/Lancaster, Texas)
  • Adam Miller (Louisiana State/Chicago)
  • Peyton Watson (Long Beach Poly Tech H.S./Long Beach, Calif)
