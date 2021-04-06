Barry Alvarez says he'll retire after a 31-year tenure with the Badgers as football coach, athletic director

Alvarez's bravado showed through on his first day at UW when he told media and boosters assembled for a news conference that success-starved football fans should buy season tickets now because there soon wouldn't be any left.

He backed up it with a Big Ten championship and Rose Bowl victory following the 1993 season, starting a run of 11 bowl game appearances in 13 years. It was an attitude and financial shift for a program that had as many seasons with two wins or fewer as ones that ended in a bowl game (six) in the four decades before Alvarez's debut.

The idea that big things could happen for UW's major sports was cultivated by Alvarez, Richter and Chancellor Donna Shalala.

"That came along with (Alvarez) and it came from the chancellor's office," Hoyt said. "I heard Donna on more occasions than I could count make the argument that we expect our medical school to be No. 1, we expect our business school to be No. 1, we expect our law school to be No. 1. Why don't we have the same expectations for the athletic department?"

Some things haven’t changed with Alvarez, according to those who have been close to him. One was loyalty, said Wayne Esser, the former longtime executive director of the Mendota Gridiron Club.