Barry Alvarez says he hopes to avoid cutting some Badgers sports amid budget crunch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since March, the University of Wisconsin athletic department has modeled various ways of addressing projections of cratering revenues for this school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Athletic director Barry Alvarez said one thing has never been discussed: cutting any of the department's 23 sports programs.

"And I hope it stays that way," he said Tuesday, hours after the Big Ten Conference finalized the decision to postpone competition for fall sports.

UW hasn't deleted a sport from its program since the cuts of baseball, men's and women's gymnastics and men's and women's fencing in 1991 to address a budget deficit.

Staring at a loss of revenue that could exceed $100 million in the 2020-21 fiscal year if football can't be played, Alvarez said the belt-tightening for UW will be significant.