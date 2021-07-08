Barry Alvarez got paid more than $1 million after his term as Wisconsin athletic director finished

Barry Alvarez was due for payouts through the start of 2022 as part of an agreement tied to his job as University of Wisconsin athletic director.

He's still going to cash in despite his retirement from the position at the end of June.

Most of a lump-sum payment to Alvarez totaling more than $1.18 million is from his additional compensation agreement with the UW Foundation and Alumni Association, according to an accounting by a school spokesperson.

But Alvarez banked the maximum amount of vacation time allowed over his 31 years at UW as football coach and athletic director, leaving him with 1,272 hours — more than 31 weeks — of unused leave. He elected for a one-time payout of $301,133, minus withholdings, to cash out that balance.

Alvarez's deal with the UW Foundation and Alumni Association to supplement his $500,000 annual salary from UW called for a $375,000 lump-sum payment if he was still in the job Jan. 1, 2022. That was in addition to quarterly payments of $168,750 he was to receive July 1, Oct. 1 and Jan. 1, 2022.