Barry Alvarez gives updates on Big Ten return to competition, Badgers' diversity plan to Athletic Board

As he started his report to the University of Wisconsin Athletic Board nearly 30 minutes into its meeting Friday, athletic director Barry Alvarez offered some comedy for the virtual room.
"Not much going on on my end," he deadpanned to a muted reaction of board members, most of whom actually were on mute.
Clearly, there are consequential matters at hand for UW and the Big Ten Conference as they try to set a course for a football season postponed by COVID-19, work through associated financial challenges and address racial injustice issues.
The Athletic Board heard updates on all during its first meeting of the school year.
The Big Ten has faced scrutiny, including from President Donald Trump, for its Aug. 11 decision to postpone the football season. The Pac-12 also delayed fall sports, while three other Power Five conferences are going ahead with modified seasons during the pandemic.
Alvarez is chair of the Big Ten's return to competition task force, which has gathered information about testing and unanswered health questions surrounding the coronavirus. He said the subcommittee's role is to work with doctors to answer questions that the Big Ten's Council of Presidents and Chancellors, the body that has governance powers, had when they postponed the fall schedule.
"We're looking forward, as we gather more information, to have other meetings with chancellors and presidents," Alvarez said. "And hopefully we can reschedule the football season and get that started at some point."
He said there are a number of plans for a potential football start date, but he didn't disclose any. The discussions have been in conjunction with the Big Ten's TV partners, Alvarez said.
The meeting started at the same time as a Badgers athlete-organized unity march for diversity on campus launched from the area outside Camp Randall Stadium. The march attracted a crowd reported to be around 200, including UW athletes, coaches and administrators.
"I'm proud of our student-athletes for speaking out on these issues that are so important to all of us," Alvarez said during the Athletic Board meeting. "As I've mentioned before, I'm committed to making sure UW Athletics is a safe and inclusive place for all of our staff and student-athletes."
Associate athletic director Michael Jackson previewed a diversity, equity and inclusion plan that he has helped direct. He said that project was evidence of UW Athletics' heavy investment into diversity efforts.
The plan, released by the athletic department later Friday, includes initiatives to provide training for UW athletes, coaches and staff members, programming for diversity-related efforts and risk management.
Alvarez also said that the athletic department and the UW Police Department have launched a joint review of contracts, policies and practices related to the recruitment, background, training and development of police officers who work at Badgers venues during games.
A committee will report to Alvarez and UW Police Chief Kristen Roman, he said.
"It's vital these events take place in environments where all the attendees and participants know that they will be managed in a courteous, orderly and sensitive way," Alvarez said.
Because of the pandemic, UW Athletics has projected a $100 million loss of revenue for this school year, $40 million of which is from Big Ten distributions that are fueled largely by football TV deals. Revenue from ticket sales and concessions ($30 million), donations ($15 million) and sponsorship and licensing ($15 million) also are expected to fall sharply.
To address the shortfall in a budget that was expected to be $140 million, the department will turn to unrestricted gift funds held in a reserve fund and is looking into opportunities to borrow money, Athletics staff members were told in an Aug. 21 meeting.
On the expenses side, UW has reduced salary through a work-share program, furloughs and pay cuts affecting 377 employees but has not issued any outright layoffs, according to a spokesperson. The department also has instituted hiring and travel freezes, limited spending to essential matters and deferred or canceled some capital projects.
Deputy athletic director Chris McIntosh said UW has better footing than many of its peer schools — some of whom, like Iowa, have announced upcoming sports cuts — to weather the financial crisis because of a history of conservative fiscal philosophies.
"It's put us in a position that we do not have to make rash decisions similar to some of those that you read about every day at other places," McIntosh said.
He referenced a "shared sacrifice" with staff members.
"There is very much a culture of we are all in this together within our department, among our student-athletes and our coaches," McIntosh said. "It's been a pretty incredible thing."
