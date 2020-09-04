Barry Alvarez gives updates on Big Ten return to competition, Badgers' diversity plan to Athletic Board

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As he started his report to the University of Wisconsin Athletic Board nearly 30 minutes into its meeting Friday, athletic director Barry Alvarez offered some comedy for the virtual room.

"Not much going on on my end," he deadpanned to a muted reaction of board members, most of whom actually were on mute.

Clearly, there are consequential matters at hand for UW and the Big Ten Conference as they try to set a course for a football season postponed by COVID-19, work through associated financial challenges and address racial injustice issues.

The Athletic Board heard updates on all during its first meeting of the school year.

The Big Ten has faced scrutiny, including from President Donald Trump, for its Aug. 11 decision to postpone the football season. The Pac-12 also delayed fall sports, while three other Power Five conferences are going ahead with modified seasons during the pandemic.