Badgers wrestling team shut out of finals at Big Ten tournament

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Reigning NCAA champion Seth Gross' only season at the University of Wisconsin will not include a Big Ten Conference championship.

Gross, who won the 133-pound title last season at South Dakota State before transferring, dropped a 7-6 decision to Northwestern's Sebastian Rivera on Saturday night in the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Gross is ranked No. 1 nationally while Rivera, a junior, is ranked No. 5.

The Badgers will not have a wrestler in Sunday's finals. Earlier Saturday, UW coach Chris Bono announced that junior Evan Wick, ranked fourth nationally at 165 pounds, would withdraw from the tournament due to "an unforeseen medical condition."

UW sophomore Trent Hilger, ranked sixth at heavyweight, lost 4-0 to Michigan's Mason Parris in the semifinals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0