Badgers wrestling team rolls past Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Seth Gross keeps on posting victories for the University of Wisconsin wrestling team, but the senior and reigning NCAA champion at 133 pounds hasn't been all that thrilled with his season to date.

"I've just been trying to get back to my thing, like getting the pace going early and getting into positions I know I'm good," Gross said. "That's been the goal and it's been a long season, but I'm finally getting back to where I want to be."

The top-ranked Gross demonstrated that on Sunday, when he needed just 1 minute, 12 seconds to pin Purdue's Travis Ford-Melton during the Badgers' 27-14 victory over the Boilermakers.

It was the fourth pin of the season for Gross, who transferred to UW after winning the NCAA title as a junior at South Dakota State.

"The more positions I put myself in, the more I can start pinning guys again," Gross said. "My goal is to get back to scoring bonus points in every match I wrestle and pinning guys because I haven't been putting many guys away this year. It was nice to go out there and do that and keep getting better."

Junior Evan Wick, ranked No. 3 at 165 pounds, pinned Purdue's Tanner Webster in 2:49, 24 seconds faster than his pin in the Badgers' 27-12 victory at Indiana on Friday.