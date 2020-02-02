Badgers wrestling team rolls past Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Seth Gross keeps on posting victories for the University of Wisconsin wrestling team, but the senior and reigning NCAA champion at 133 pounds hasn't been all that thrilled with his season to date.
"I've just been trying to get back to my thing, like getting the pace going early and getting into positions I know I'm good," Gross said. "That's been the goal and it's been a long season, but I'm finally getting back to where I want to be."
The top-ranked Gross demonstrated that on Sunday, when he needed just 1 minute, 12 seconds to pin Purdue's Travis Ford-Melton during the Badgers' 27-14 victory over the Boilermakers.
It was the fourth pin of the season for Gross, who transferred to UW after winning the NCAA title as a junior at South Dakota State.
"The more positions I put myself in, the more I can start pinning guys again," Gross said. "My goal is to get back to scoring bonus points in every match I wrestle and pinning guys because I haven't been putting many guys away this year. It was nice to go out there and do that and keep getting better."
Junior Evan Wick, ranked No. 3 at 165 pounds, pinned Purdue's Tanner Webster in 2:49, 24 seconds faster than his pin in the Badgers' 27-12 victory at Indiana on Friday.
"I felt good. I felt relaxed," Wick said. "I turned him a couple of times on top so I felt pretty confident after the first one or two turns. I felt comfortable taking more risks and went out there and tried to pin him. My forearms were killing me because I was locking up cradles and holding onto his wrists for so long. I get a lot of credit for using the cradle a lot but I don't really do it that much so to be able to do it this weekend, I'm really starting to feel it from the crossface position instead of just reaching over. It feels really good to go in there and stick two guys in the first period for both of them. That was awesome."
Coach Chris Bono liked what he saw from the Badgers (10-3, 3-3 Big Ten) in victories against Indiana and Purdue (11-4, 4-3).
"It was a great weekend for the team," Bono said. "Any time you go on the road and get two Big Ten wins it's a big deal. But what I liked today was that we had a lot of hustle and a lot of skill. We came close to upsetting a few guys. From where we are in the season, the guys look great. We've got to stay healthy and keep moving forward."
Wisconsin 27, Purdue 14
125 – No. 6 Devin Schroder (PU) d. Eric Barnett, 9-8
133 – No. 1 Seth Gross (UW) d. Travis Ford-Melton by fall, 1:12
141 – No. 4 Tristan Moran (UW) d. Parker Filius, 6-2
149 – No. 12 Cole Martin (UW) d. No. 15 Griffin Parriott, 4-2
157 – No. 8 Kendall Coleman (PU) d. Drew Scharenbrock, 26-11
165 – No. 3 Evan Wick (UW) d. Tanner Webster by fall, 2:49
174 – No. 4 Dylan Lydy (PU) d. Jared Krattiger, 5-2
184 – No. 11 Johnny Sebastian (UW) d. Max Lyon, 4-3
197 – Jared Florell (PU) d. Taylor Watkins by, 3-1
285 – No. 5 Trent Hillger (UW) d. Thomas Penola by disqualification