Badgers wrestling team loses to Penn State

MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin wrestling coach Chris Bono identified two matches as key to the fourth-ranked Badgers' chances of upsetting second-ranked Penn State on Friday night.
Neither match went the Badgers' way and the reigning NCAA champion Nittany Lions closed by winning the last five matches in rolling to a 29-10 victory before a season-high crowd of 3,073 at the UW Field House.
"We knew going into the match we had to win all the toss-ups and we didn't get 149 (pounds) or we thought 184 we could get in there and that hurt us," Bono said. "We came out healthy and we've got to have a short-term memory getting ready for Michigan State (on Sunday at the Field House.)"
Both of the key matches Bono identified were one-point affairs. At 149 pounds, Jarod Verkleeren edged UW senior Cole Martin, 3-2. Aaron Brooks defeated Badgers senior Johnny Sebastian by the same score at 184 pounds.
At 133 pounds, UW's top-ranked Seth Gross won the evening's marquee match when the senior edged second-ranked Roman Bravo-Young, 6-5.
"Personally, I like to go out there and do what I'm good at and not really focus on (opponent style)," Gross said. "We get to wrestle these guys two, three, four times throughout the year and you're going to be able to feel them out and feel what they're good at throughout the year. I just want to prove my wrestling, keep getting better each time out there. I don't think I had my best performance tonight but you gotta get tough sometimes to get the job done. I think the big thing for us moving forward is that we just gotta be tougher. I think one position is guys stand up, we do one mat return and then the second time we're letting them go. They rode us all night. They were mat returning us all day and you know, they mat return us twice and we give up and put our heads down a little bit."
At 157 pounds, UW sophomore Garrett Model rolled to a 13-4 major decision against Bo Pipher.
"Earlier in the week, coach Bono said 'Be ready,'" Model said. "With Drew (Scharenbrock) last week getting a head injury, he didn't know what the game plan was going to be so he just said be ready. I prepared all week as if I was gonna go and then a couple matches before he said that I was up. I've been blessed with the ability to be able to go as hard as I can for seven minutes, so I just try to keep that and just really limit the mistakes. Just try to not get myself into too big of a hole because I know that third period, I'm going to be able to score a few points. If I don't start down six or seven points in the first period, it's a lot easier to enforce that will later throughout the entire match if I limit those mistakes."
UW freshman Eric Barnett opened the match with a 4-0 decision against Brandon Meredith.
PENN STATE 29, WISCONSIN 10
125: Eric Barnett, W, dec. Brandon Meredith, 4-0
133: Seth Gross, W, dec. Roman Bravo-Young, 6-5
141: Nick Lee, PS, maj. dec. Tristan Moran, 14-1
149: Jarod Verkleeren, PS, dec. Cole Martin, 3-2
157: Garrett Model, W, maj. dec. Bo Pipher, 13-4
165: Vincenzo Joseph, PS, maj. dec. Evan Wick, 8-0
174: Mark Hall, PS, pinned Jared Krattiger, 4:16
184: Aaron Brooks, PS, dec. Johnny Sebastian, 3-2
197: Shakur Rasheed, PS, dec. Taylor Watkins, 6-0
285: Seth Nevills, PS, win by forfeit, 29-10