Badgers wrestling team loses to Penn State

"We knew going into the match we had to win all the toss-ups and we didn't get 149 (pounds) or we thought 184 we could get in there and that hurt us," Bono said. "We came out healthy and we've got to have a short-term memory getting ready for Michigan State (on Sunday at the Field House.)"

"Personally, I like to go out there and do what I'm good at and not really focus on (opponent style)," Gross said. "We get to wrestle these guys two, three, four times throughout the year and you're going to be able to feel them out and feel what they're good at throughout the year. I just want to prove my wrestling, keep getting better each time out there. I don't think I had my best performance tonight but you gotta get tough sometimes to get the job done. I think the big thing for us moving forward is that we just gotta be tougher. I think one position is guys stand up, we do one mat return and then the second time we're letting them go. They rode us all night. They were mat returning us all day and you know, they mat return us twice and we give up and put our heads down a little bit."