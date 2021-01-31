Badgers wrestling team loses tight match to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — The No. 18 University of Wisconsin wrestling team was locked in a tight match with No. 7 Nebraska on Sunday.

The Big Ten Conference dual was so close that the event came down to a sudden-overtime contest at heavyweight.

Tied up 2-2 after three periods, Nebraska’s Christian Lance scored a takedown against UW’s Trent Hillger for the 4-2 victory, giving the host Cornhuskers a 21-15 victory.

The takedown was challenged by the Badgers’ coaching staff, but was upheld by the officials.

UW (1-3 Big Ten) received victories from Kyle Burwick (133 pounds), Drew Scharenbrock (149), Garrett Model (157) and Christopher Weiler (184).

Nebraska (4-1) lost two team points during the dual due to penalties (throwing headgear, team mat violation).

125 pounds: #8 Liam Cronin (NEB) dec. Ethan Rotondo (WIS) 7-6 (NEB 2*, WIS 0)

133: #33 Kyle Burwick (WIS) dec. Tucker Sjomeling (NEB) 3-2 (WIS 3, NEB 2)

141: #5 Chad Red Jr. (NEB) dec. Dominic Dentino (WIS) 8-3 (NEB 5, WIS 3)

149: Drew Scharenbrock (WIS) dec. #16 Brock Hardy (NEB) 7-6 (WIS 6, NEB 5)