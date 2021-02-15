Badgers wrestling team loses at Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — Sophomore Eric Barnett completed a strong weekend with a dominant effort, but the No. 19 University of Wisconsin wrestling team lost 18-17 to host Northwestern on Sunday in Evanston, Illinois.

The Badgers dropped to 1-6 in the Big Ten Conference. Northwestern improved to 2-5.

Barnett secured his second win of the weekend at 125 pounds, recording a 10-0 major decision against Northwestern's Matt Vinci. On Friday, Barnett upset Minnesota's eighth-ranked Patrick McKee in a 17-4 major decision.

UW redshirt freshman Kyle Burwick recorded a 10-1 major decision over the Wildcats' Dylan Utterback at 133 pounds, and Badgers sophomore Tyler Dow earned a 5-4 decision against Troy Fisher at 174 pounds.

UW senior Chris Weiler rallied from a 6-2 deficit to post a 10-4 decision against Jack Jesson at 184 pounds, and junior heavyweight Trent Hillger defeated Jack Heyob 5-1.

Northwestern 18, No. 19 Wisconsin 17

125: Eric Barnett (W) d. Matt Vinci, 10-0

133: Kyle Burwick (W) d. Dylan Utterback, 10-1

141: Colin Valdiviez (N) d. Dominic Dentino, 14-9