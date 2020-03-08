Badgers wrestling team finishes ninth at Big Ten tournament

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Seth Gross placed third at 133 pounds to post the best finish for the University of Wisconsin on Sunday at the Big Ten Conference wrestling tournament.

Gross, a senior ranked No. 1 in the country and the defending NCAA champion, posted a 6-3 decision against Iowa's Austin DeSanto to lead the Badgers to a ninth-place finish with 62.5 points.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Iowa won its 36th Big Ten championship and first since 2015 with 157.5 points behind titles from Spencer Lee (125 pounds), Pat Lugo (149) and Alex Marinelli (165). Nebraska finished second (132) and Ohio State was third (112).

UW senior Tristan Moran (141) and sophomore Trent Hiller (heavyweight) posted fourth-place finishes.

Gross, Moran, senior Cole Martin (149), senior Johnny Sebastian (184) and Hillger earned automatic berths for the NCAA tournament March 19-21 in Minneapolis.

"The main goal was to get as many guys qualified for nationals," UW coach Chris Bono said. "We have five guys going with the hopes of maybe two more wild cards. I'm proud of the guys. We will go back and get ready for the NCAA tournament and hope that we can do some damage when we get there."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0