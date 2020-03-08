Badgers wrestling team finishes ninth at Big Ten tournament
Badgers wrestling team finishes ninth at Big Ten tournament

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Seth Gross placed third at 133 pounds to post the best finish for the University of Wisconsin on Sunday at the Big Ten Conference wrestling tournament.

Gross, a senior ranked No. 1 in the country and the defending NCAA champion, posted a 6-3 decision against Iowa's Austin DeSanto to lead the Badgers to a ninth-place finish with 62.5 points.

Iowa won its 36th Big Ten championship and first since 2015 with 157.5 points behind titles from Spencer Lee (125 pounds), Pat Lugo (149) and Alex Marinelli (165). Nebraska finished second (132) and Ohio State was third (112).

UW senior Tristan Moran (141) and sophomore Trent Hiller (heavyweight) posted fourth-place finishes.

Gross, Moran, senior Cole Martin (149), senior Johnny Sebastian (184) and Hillger earned automatic berths for the NCAA tournament March 19-21 in Minneapolis.

"The main goal was to get as many guys qualified for nationals," UW coach Chris Bono said. "We have five guys going with the hopes of maybe two more wild cards. I'm proud of the guys. We will go back and get ready for the NCAA tournament and hope that we can do some damage when we get there."

