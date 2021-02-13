Badgers wrestling team falls to Minnesota

Eric Barnett got the 19th-ranked University of Wisconsin wrestling team off to a good start Friday morning, but No. 9 Minnesota quickly made sure there was little for the hosts to be happy about the rest of the way.

The Gophers won eight of 10 matches to beat the Badgers for the ninth straight time 27-7 at the UW Field House.

UW dropped to 1-5 in Big Ten Conference dual meets while Minnesota improved to 6-2.

Barnett, a sophomore ranked 20th at 125 pounds, scored a 17-4 major decision over No. 8 Patrick McKee in the opening match.

The other UW win came from 19th-ranked sophomore Jared Krattiger, who beat No. 15 Jake Allar 5-3 at 174 pounds.

Next up for UW is Sunday's 2 p.m. match at Northwestern (1-5).