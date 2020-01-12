Badgers wrestling team defeats No. 5 Nebraska

The University of Wisconsin wrestling team was desperate for its first Big Ten Conference victory, and the Badgers wrestled like it on Sunday.
Senior Tristan Moran posted his second upset in as many matches and junior Evan Wick recorded his 100th collegiate victory to help spark the ninth-ranked Badgers to a 25-18 victory against fifth-ranked Nebraska at the UW Field House.
Freshman Eric Barnett (125 pounds) and senior Cole Martin (149) won by pin, senior Seth Gross (133) added a major decision and sophomore Trent Hilger (285) won by decision as the Badgers (8-2, 1-2 Big Ten) bounced back from a 20-14 loss at third-ranked Minnesota on Friday night.
"It was an outstanding team win," UW coach Chris Bono said. "I'm very happy with the guys, not just for the win but we had a lot of upset guys on Friday night after Minnesota. I'm very happy with the way that they responded. They took the message to heart and they went out and wrestled hard and scored a lot of bonus points. That is something we have been emphasizing, and up and down the lineup I am very proud of how they responded."
The ninth-ranked Moran, coming off a victory against second-ranked Mitch McKee on Friday, defeated Nebraska's sixth-ranked Chad Red by a 9-4 decision at 141 pounds.
"I love big time matches, I love big time crowds," Moran said. "The higher the rank, the better they are so I just go out there and have fun. I don't think there is anyone in the 141-pound weight class that can beat me. I mean that's what Coach Bono preaches to me all day and that's what I truly believe. When I'm on, I don't think there are many people that can beat me. "
Wick, ranked No. 6 at 165 pounds, posted a 6-3 victory against third-ranked Isaiah White.
"You can't allow the wins and losses to determine how you're going to wrestle," Wick said. "You have to execute your game plan every single time. That's something that's big for me, just staying calm and staying relaxed. If you have short term memory that helps you stay calm and relaxed, so that's really good that coach is preaching that. I think our guys are really good at doing that now."
Martin, ranked 12th at 149 pounds, bounced back from a loss at Minnesota to pin the Cornhuskers' Collin Purinton in 1 minute, 44 seconds.
Barnett started the dual by pinning Nebraska's Alex Thomsen in 5:45.
Gross, the top-ranked wrestler in his weight class, posted a 13-5 major decision against No. 13 Ridge Lovett and the fifth-ranked Hillger defeated Christian Lance 4-1 at heavyweight.