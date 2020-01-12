Badgers wrestling team defeats No. 5 Nebraska

The University of Wisconsin wrestling team was desperate for its first Big Ten Conference victory, and the Badgers wrestled like it on Sunday.

Senior Tristan Moran posted his second upset in as many matches and junior Evan Wick recorded his 100th collegiate victory to help spark the ninth-ranked Badgers to a 25-18 victory against fifth-ranked Nebraska at the UW Field House.

Freshman Eric Barnett (125 pounds) and senior Cole Martin (149) won by pin, senior Seth Gross (133) added a major decision and sophomore Trent Hilger (285) won by decision as the Badgers (8-2, 1-2 Big Ten) bounced back from a 20-14 loss at third-ranked Minnesota on Friday night.

"It was an outstanding team win," UW coach Chris Bono said. "I'm very happy with the guys, not just for the win but we had a lot of upset guys on Friday night after Minnesota. I'm very happy with the way that they responded. They took the message to heart and they went out and wrestled hard and scored a lot of bonus points. That is something we have been emphasizing, and up and down the lineup I am very proud of how they responded."

The ninth-ranked Moran, coming off a victory against second-ranked Mitch McKee on Friday, defeated Nebraska's sixth-ranked Chad Red by a 9-4 decision at 141 pounds.

