Badgers wrestling team defeats Michigan in Big Ten match

The University of Wisconsin wrestling team gave its followers a victory Sunday. It was fitting since it happened on Alumni Day.
But perhaps it also was made more special since the No. 4 Badgers came into the match against No. 17 Michigan on a two-match losing streak.
UW won six weight classes and posted a 20-12 victory over the Wolverines in front of 2,214 at the UW Field House.
"It feels a lot better sitting up here today than it did last week. They say during the course of the year you're going to hit a low point and last week was our low point," UW coach Chris Bono said of home losses to Penn State and Michigan State. "Today was great. They responded great.
"I'm happy today."
UW redshirt senior Seth Gross, top-ranked at 133 pounds, won his 17th straight match after recording an 18-0 technical fall over Austin Assad.
At 149 pounds, redshirt senior and 15th-ranked Cole Martin recorded an escape in the second sudden victory period to beat Michigan's Ben Lamantia 9-8.
"If I'm in a position like that, especially at the end of the match, I'm not going to just give up the takedown," Martin said. "It is something that, no matter what, I'm going to wrestle through until the whistle."
UW redshirt junior Evan Wick, ranked fourth at 165, earned a 9-5 victory. Johnny Sebastian, a redshirt senior ranked No. 22, prevailed at 184 for his second ranked win of the season.
Other winners for the Badgers (11-5, 4-5 Big Ten) were: Tristan Moran, ranked fourth at 141 and redshirt freshman Tyler Dow at 174.
Michigan fell to 6-6, 5-4.