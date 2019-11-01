SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Seniors Michael Cullen, Seth Gross and Tristan Moran, junior Evan Wick and sophomore Trent Hillger each posted a pair of victories as the fifth-ranked University of Wisconsin wrestling team opened its season Friday with a 31-8 victory against Fresno State and 16-15 triumph against Army at the American's Favorite City Dual.
Gross, a transfer from South Dakota State and the reigning NCAA champion at 133 pounds, pinned Fresno State's Gary Joint in 4 minutes, 9 seconds, then recorded a major decision against Army's Lane Peters.
Hillger pinned Fresno State heavyweight Randy Gonzalez in 4:44 before clinching the victory against Army with a 7-0 decision against Ben Sullivan.
Wick scored a technical fall against Fresno State's Adam Kemp at 165 pounds, tallying 16 points. Wick also topped Army's Cael McCormick 9-2. Wick fell behind early after a quick takedown but went on to score nine unanswered points.
Moran claimed a 5-3 win over Fresno State's Durben Lloren at 141 pounds before rolling to a 7-1 triumph against Army's Corey Shie.