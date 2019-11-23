OREM, Utah — University of Wisconsin wrestling coach Chris Bono liked the way his team performed in its final tuneup before beginning Big Ten Conference action against second-ranked Iowa.
Sophomore Trent Hillger and senior Cole Martin recorded pins and the sixth-ranked Badgers rolled to a 31-13 victory against No. 18 Utah Valley on Saturday, giving the Badgers a 6-0 record heading into their match at second-ranked Iowa on Dec. 1.
"Great wins for our guys out here today," Bono said. "I'm happy that at the marquee matches, 133 and heavyweight, we were able to pull out a win. That will really help these guys down the road. I'm excited we are on progress to get to Iowa City next week."
The eighth-ranked Hillger went to overtime for the second straight season with third-ranked Tate Orndorff before recording a fall in eight minutes, 18 seconds.
"I wasn't planning on going into overtime this year, but you've got to make it work and go with it," Hillger said. "I knew I would be in better shape and more athletic and got it done in overtime."
At 149 pounds, Martin needed just 50 seconds to pin Landon Knutzen.
"It feels good," Martin said. "I haven't been in a whole lot of opportunities yet to get a pin. It was nice to just go out there and get to my offense and on my feet. When you take care of that and just step on the mat, it all rolls into place. I had the opportunity to get the pin and I went for it."
Third-ranked junior Evan Wick was dominant in his 165-pound bout against Koy Wilkinson, winning 15-3 for his third major decision of the season.
Seniors Seth Gross (133), Tristan Moran (141) and Johnny Sebastian (184) all scored bonus points for UW with major decisions.
Wisconsin 31, Utah Valley 13
125: Michael Cullen (UW) over Will Edelblute by dec. 8-3
133: Seth Gross (UW) over Taylor LaMont by maj. dec. 11-3
141: Tristan Moran (UW) over Cameron Hunsaker by maj. dec. 12-2
149: Cole Martin (UW) over Landon Knutzen by fall, 0:50
157: Jed Loveless (UVU) over Garrett Model by fall, 1:45
165: Evan Wick (UW) over Koy Wilkinson by maj. dec. 15-3
174: Kimball Bastian (UVU) over Tyler Dow by maj. dec. 9-1
184: Johnny Sebastian (UW) over Gary Jantzer by maj. dec. 11-2
197: Tanner Orndorff (UVU) over Taylor Watkins by dec. 10-4
285: Trent Hillger (UW) over Tate Orndorff by fall, 8:18