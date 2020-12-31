 Skip to main content
Badgers wrestling season to start Jan. 17
Badgers wrestling season to start Jan. 17

The wrestling season will finally begin in January for the University of Wisconsin.

The Badgers will have nine duals in the new year starting on Sunday, Jan. 17, the Big Ten Conference announced Thursday.

The season opens on the road in Champaign, Illinois, with a tri-meet against Illinois and Ohio State.

Matches at the UW Field House will be against Purdue (Jan. 24), Minnesota (Feb. 12) and Iowa (Feb. 21).

The Badgers will travel to Nebraska (Jan. 31) and Northwestern (Feb. 14) for dual meets. They’ll also travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Feb. 7 for a tri-meet with Michigan and Penn State.

Penn State will host the Big Ten championships on March 6-7 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania. The NCAA wrestling championships are March 18-20 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

