The positive momentum under first-year coach Chris Bono continued for the University of Wisconsin wrestling team on Sunday, when the Badgers finished fourth at the Midlands Championships in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
Sophomore Evan Wick finished second, dropping a 4-3 decision to Iowa’s Alex Marinelli in the final at 165 pounds, to lead seven UW wrestlers with podium finishes — the most since the Badgers also placed seven in 1975.
UW finished with 97.5 points. Iowa won the title with 184 points, followed by Northern Iowa (119.5) and Northwestern (110).
“Really proud of the guys’ performance — they worked hard, wrestled hard,” Bono said. “Everybody did a great job and we’re excited to take fourth place and keep building.”
Sophomore Connor Brown (125 pounds), senior Ryan Christensen (174) and junior Mason Reinhardt (184) reached the semifinals before losing.
Reinhardt posted a 4-1 victory over Fresno State freshman Jackson Hemauer, a former DeForest athlete, to finish third. Brown finished fourth and Christensen sixth for the Badgers (6-1, 1-1 Big Ten), who are ranked No. 10 in the USA Today/NWCA Coaches Poll.