Badgers wrestling coach Chris Bono frustrated after loss to Michigan State

"I didn't do what I should have done," Barnett said. "That was an opportunity for us to get bonus points and I didn't attack like I should have. There were some positions in there and some hand fighting where I needed to be more aggressive. I kind of feel guilty. I kind of feel like I let the team down a little bit. Before the dual, Bono said it was going to come down to bonus points and we need to win those bonus points in the toss-up matches. I didn't get bonus points and that's a problem."

"I guess my mindset is to just be aggressive," Hillger said. "If I try ripping the guy's arm off, he's either going to get his arm ripped off or he's going to his back and I just needed to get to that position and I wasn't able to. We're a very, very good team on top, but right now we can't really figure out how to get a bunch of turns or a bunch of back points, bonus points. I think it just comes down to being tough, being aggressive, putting these bottom guys in a painful position. They're either going to go to their back or get hurt and we've just got to start having this mentality that we're going to beat the crap out of these guys and if they don't want to go to their back, they are going to get hurt. We just need to get that mentality as a team and keep that moving forward. Like I said, we've got really good guys on top and now we just have to implement that into the match."