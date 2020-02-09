Badgers wrestling coach Chris Bono frustrated after loss to Michigan State

MADISON, Wis. — The Big Ten Conference losses are piling up for the fourth-ranked University of Wisconsin wrestling team and coach Chris Bono's patience is wearing thin.
Michigan State delivered the latest blow on Sunday, pulling out a 19-17 victory at the UW Field House largely on its ability to pile up bonus points.
The loss dropped the Badgers to 10-5 overall and 3-5 in the Big Ten. Afterward, Bono said several members of the team need to take an assessment of their intestinal fortitude.
"I'm not worried about their skill, I'm worried about toughness," Bono said. "Tough positions, scoring at the end of periods, being a little tougher in practice, being a little tougher when you got a little nick or a little bruise. And learning how to work through tough situations in matches, in practice.
"We need our guys that are not the horses — our Evan Wicks, Seth Grosses, the guys that are highly ranked, they're doing their jobs. They went out and got five wins. We need someone to do something that they're not supposed to do and we don't have that right now. We've got to go back and we've got to get a little tougher. Some guys are feeling sorry for themselves right now. We've got to build them up, we've got to get a little bit tougher and we've got to get after it."
Freshman Eric Barnett (125 pounds), Gross (133), senior Cole Martin (149), Wick (165) and sophomore Trent Hillger (heavyweight) posted victories for UW.
Barnett remained undefeated at home with a 6-2 decision against Logan Griffin, but he wasn't happy with his performance.
"I didn't do what I should have done," Barnett said. "That was an opportunity for us to get bonus points and I didn't attack like I should have. There were some positions in there and some hand fighting where I needed to be more aggressive. I kind of feel guilty. I kind of feel like I let the team down a little bit. Before the dual, Bono said it was going to come down to bonus points and we need to win those bonus points in the toss-up matches. I didn't get bonus points and that's a problem."
Gross, a senior who is ranked No. 1 in his weight class, rolled to a 13-2 major decision against Garrett Pepple. Martin wrestled one of his better matches this season in posting a 7-2 win against Alex Hrisopoulos.
Wick, a junior, cruised to a 10-2 victory against Austin Hiles.
Hillger entered his match, the final one of the day, with a chance to give the Badgers a victory with a pin of Christian Rebottaro. He won 9-2.
"I guess my mindset is to just be aggressive," Hillger said. "If I try ripping the guy's arm off, he's either going to get his arm ripped off or he's going to his back and I just needed to get to that position and I wasn't able to. We're a very, very good team on top, but right now we can't really figure out how to get a bunch of turns or a bunch of back points, bonus points. I think it just comes down to being tough, being aggressive, putting these bottom guys in a painful position. They're either going to go to their back or get hurt and we've just got to start having this mentality that we're going to beat the crap out of these guys and if they don't want to go to their back, they are going to get hurt. We just need to get that mentality as a team and keep that moving forward. Like I said, we've got really good guys on top and now we just have to implement that into the match."
Michigan State 19, No. 4 Wisconsin 17
125: Eric Barnett (W) d. Logan Griffin, 6-2
133: No. 1 Seth Gross (W) d. Garrett Pepple, 13-2
141: Matt Santos (MS) d. Dominic Dentino, 16-5
149: No. 13 Cole Martin (W) d. Alex Hrisopoulos, 7-2
157: No. 24 Jake Tucker (MS) d. Garrett Model, 12-4
165: No. 4 Evan Wick (W) d. Austin Hiles, 10-2
174: No. 23 Layne Malczewski (MS) d. Jared Krattiger, by fall
184: No. 9 Cameron Caffey (MS) d. No. 22 Johnny Sebastian, 6-2
197: No. 18 Nick May (MS) d. Peter Christensen, 6-5
Hwt.: No. 4 Trent Hillger (W) d. Christian Rebottaro, 9-2