Badgers women's soccer team loses to Hawkeyes in Big Ten title match

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The University of Wisconsin women's soccer team saw its five-game unbeaten run draw to a close on Sunday in a 1-0 loss to Iowa in the championship game of the Big Ten Conference tournament.

The first half was scoreless but the Badgers (7-4-3) were able to generate a couple of great scoring chances. After early shots by Jenna Kirarly and Sophia Romine that were saved by Iowa keeper Macy Enneking, Cameron Murtha got a good look in the box but her attempt was thwarted by the Hawkeyes (6-8-1).

UW outshot Iowa 10-4 in the first half and didn't allow a shot for the final 24 minutes of the half.

Iowa broke the deadlock in the second half as Jenny Cape scored in the 63rd minute

The Badgers were able to generate several more chances, but were unable to level the game.

The loss halted UW's eight-game unbeaten streak against Iowa.

Emma Jaskaniec, Murtha and Lauren Rice were all named to the 2020-21 Big Ten Women's Soccer All-Tournament Team.

The NCAA tournament selection show is scheduled for noon Monday on NCAA.com.