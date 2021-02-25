 Skip to main content
Badgers women's soccer team falls at Ohio State
Badgers women's soccer team falls at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sophomore forward Claire Odmark scored for the second straight game, but the University of Wisconsin women's soccer team couldn't stop sophomore forward Emma Sears and lost 3-1 Wednesday to Ohio State at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center Indoor Field.

The loss ended a 13-game Big Ten Conference unbeaten streak for the Badgers (1-1-0). Ohio State improved to 1-0-1.

Sears delivered all three goals for the Buckeyes, connecting at 10:24, 35:19 and 89:34. Her final goal came less than two minutes after Odmark's second goal of the season.

Senior goalie Jordyn Bloomer made two saves for the Badgers, who outshot the Buckeyes 18-13.

The Badgers next play 10 a.m. Monday at Michigan.

