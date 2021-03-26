Badgers women's soccer shuts out Maryland

Emma Jaskaniec and Cameron Murtha scored first-half goals, and the University of Wisconsin women's soccer team defeated Maryland 2-0 in a Big Ten Conference match Thursday at the McClimon Soccer Complex.
Jordyn Bloomer made five saves for the Badgers (5-3-1 overall and Big Ten). UW owned a 17-7 advantage in shots against the Terrapins (0-7-2, 0-7-2).
Men's swimming and diving
Junior Tazman Abramowicz was UW's top finisher at the NCAA championships, placing 12th in the 1-meter diving competition in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The 400 relay team of sophomore Wes Jekel, freshman Andrew Benson, junior Erik Gessner and freshman Jake Newmark was 18th.
Benson also finished 23rd in the 50 freestyle, and Jekel was 24th in the 200 IM. Junior Joshua Dannhauser placed 24th in the 500 free.