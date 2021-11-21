Badgers women's soccer falls to Santa Clara in Sweet 16

The University of Wisconsin women's soccer team made the most of the program's fourth NCAA tournament Sweet 16 appearance on Sunday afternoon, battling Santa Clara to the end before falling 2-1 at Shaw Field in Washington, D.C.
The Badgers (10-6-6) played the Broncos (14-5-2) to a 0-0 tie at halftime.
It didn't take long for Santa Clara to break the deadlock in the second half, with junior Alex Loera putting the Broncos ahead with a goal off a pass from senior Kelsey Turbow.
The Badgers fought back with junior Emma Jaskaniec putting one past freshman goalie Kylie Foutch off an assist from senior Natalie Viggiano at the 69:12 mark.
UW held off Santa Clara until the 82:02 mark, when freshman Karly Reeves beat goalie Jordyn Bloomer for the deciding goal on a header off a corner kick.
Bloomer stopped 5 of 7 shots on goal, while Fouch allowed the Badgers' only shot to score.