 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers women's soccer falls to Santa Clara in Sweet 16
0 Comments
topical alert
UW WOMEN’S SOCCER | NCAA TOURNAMENT

Badgers women's soccer falls to Santa Clara in Sweet 16

  • 0

The University of Wisconsin women's soccer team made the most of the program's fourth NCAA tournament Sweet 16 appearance on Sunday afternoon, battling Santa Clara to the end before falling 2-1 at Shaw Field in Washington, D.C.

The Badgers (10-6-6) played the Broncos (14-5-2) to a 0-0 tie at halftime. 

It didn't take long for Santa Clara to break the deadlock in the second half, with junior Alex Loera putting the Broncos ahead with a goal off a pass from senior Kelsey Turbow.

The Badgers fought back with junior Emma Jaskaniec putting one past freshman goalie Kylie Foutch off an assist from senior Natalie Viggiano at the 69:12 mark. 

UW held off Santa Clara until the 82:02 mark, when freshman Karly Reeves beat goalie Jordyn Bloomer for the deciding goal on a header off a corner kick

Bloomer stopped 5 of 7 shots on goal, while Fouch allowed the Badgers' only shot to score. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics