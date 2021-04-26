Badgers women's golf team finishes eighth at Big Ten Championship

MAINEVILLE, Ohio — The University of Wisconsin women's golf team finished eighth out of 13 teams at the Big Ten Championship on Sunday.

The Badgers had four players finish in the top 50, led by Mackenzie Hahn. The senior tied for 18th at 3-over 219.

Hahn was followed by senior Bobbi Stricker (tie for 24th at 222), sophomore Emily Lauterbach (tie for 41st at 226) and senior Claire Fitzgerald (tie for 48th at 228).

As a team UW shot a 27-over 891. Michigan State (11-under 853) won by six strokes over Maryland and Michigan.