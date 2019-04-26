In its first day of competition at the Penn Relays, the University of Wisconsin women’s track and field team earned a pair of program top-10 times Thursday in Philadelphia.
The quartet of Bianca Stubler, Gabby DesRosiers, Ebony McClendon and Haley Lubow placed 15th in the 1,600-meter relay. Their time of 3:42.57 is the third-best in school history.
This group already owns UW’s indoor 1,600 record, setting it at the 2019 Big Ten Championships.
The distance medley team of Amy Davis, Morgan Parzych, Madison Mooney and Alissa Niggemann placed seventh in 11:11.39, which is the sixth-best time in school history.
In the long jump, Armoni Brown (18-9¼) was seventh, while Meagan Blair (18-7¼) placed ninth.
Men’s tennis
The Badgers lost 4-0 to Minnesota in the first round of the Big Ten tournament in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
After surrendering the doubles point for only the seventh time this year, UW (10-12) was unable to make up ground in singles action as Minnesota (17-8) claimed wins at No. 1, No. 4 and No. 5 singles to clinch the match and end the Badgers’ season.
UW senior captain Osgar O’Hoisin was named to the All-Big Ten second team. O’Hoisin won nine matches at No. 1 singles and teamed with freshman Jared Pratt at No. 1 doubles, where they went 11-6.
Women’s basketball
Assistant coach Myia Johnson, an original member of coach Jonathan Tsipis’ staff, has left UW program to take a similar position at Penn State. She joins the staff of former Marquette coach Carolyn Kieger.