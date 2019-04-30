The University of Wisconsin women's tennis team earned an at-large bid to the NCAA championship on Monday, marking the Badgers' first appearance since 2005.
UW, 18-5 and ranked No. 40, will face Syracuse (13-12) in a first-round match at 11 a.m. Saturday in Palo Alto, California. The winner will play third-seeded Stanford or New Mexico State at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Badgers are led at the top of the lineup by senior Sara Castellano, ranked No. 80 in singles, and sophomore Lexi Keberle — both have won 14 matches. Freshman Ava Markham and sophomore Anna Makarova have 19 and 15 wins, respectively.
Syracuse is led by senior Gabriela Knutson, ranked No. 13 in singles.