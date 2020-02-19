Badgers women's swimming team wins 800 freestyle relay at Big Ten championships

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Wisconsin women's swimming team won the 800-yard freestyle relay on Day 1 of the Big Ten Conference swim and dive championships on Wednesday.

The quartet of sophomores Lillie Hosack and Alana Palmer and seniors Megan Doty and Beata Nelson touched the wall in 6 minutes, 55.84 seconds, setting a school and Iowa pool record.

The Badgers also finished eighth in the 200 medley relay.

UW is second in the team standings with 108 points; Michigan leads with 118.

