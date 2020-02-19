Badgers women's swimming team wins 800 freestyle relay at Big Ten championships

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Wisconsin women's swimming team won the 800-yard freestyle relay on Day 1 of the Big Ten Conference swim and dive championships on Wednesday.
You have free articles remaining.
The quartet of sophomores Lillie Hosack and Alana Palmer and seniors Megan Doty and Beata Nelson touched the wall in 6 minutes, 55.84 seconds, setting a school and Iowa pool record.
The Badgers also finished eighth in the 200 medley relay.
UW is second in the team standings with 108 points; Michigan leads with 118.