Badgers women's swimming team wins 800 freestyle relay at Big Ten championships
0 comments
topical

Badgers women's swimming team wins 800 freestyle relay at Big Ten championships

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Wisconsin women's swimming team won the 800-yard freestyle relay on Day 1 of the Big Ten Conference swim and dive championships on Wednesday.

The quartet of sophomores Lillie Hosack and Alana Palmer and seniors Megan Doty and Beata Nelson touched the wall in 6 minutes, 55.84 seconds, setting a school and Iowa pool record.

The Badgers also finished eighth in the 200 medley relay.

UW is second in the team standings with 108 points; Michigan leads with 118.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics