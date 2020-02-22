Badgers women's swimming standout Beata Nelson wins fourth gold medal at Big Ten championships

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Beata Nelson won her fourth title and sixth medal overall at the Big Ten Conference swimming and diving championships Saturday, leading the University of Wisconsin to a fifth-place finish.
The senior won the 200-yard backstroke in a pool-record time of 1 minute, 48.73 seconds, easily topping Northwestern's Emma Lepisova (1:52.00).
The Verona alumna also won gold in the 200 individual medley, the 100 backstroke, and as a member of the 800 freestyle relay team. She also was part of the second-place 400 medley relay squad.
Nelson joined senior Megan Doty and sophomores Lillie Hosack and Alma Palmer to finish third Saturday in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:13.21. Hosack was fourth in the 100 freestyle (:48.51) and junior Madison Waechter was seventh in the 1,650 freestyle (16:14.78).
The Badgers finished fifth with 734 points. Ohio State won with 1,503.5 and Indiana was second (964).