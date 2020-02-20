Badgers women's swimming standout Beata Nelson defends 200 IM title at Big Ten meet
Badgers women's swimming standout Beata Nelson defends 200 IM title at Big Ten meet

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Beata Nelson broke the pool record by nearly three seconds in the prelims, then defended her title in the 200-yard individual medley to lead the University of Wisconsin on Day 2 of the Big Ten Conference women's swimming and diving championships.

The senior posted an NCAA A Standard time of 1:51.66 in the finals to eclipse her meet record. Sophomore Lillie Hosack finished fourth in 1:56.81.

Nelson and Hosack joined junior Kelsi Artim and sophomore Alana Palmer to finish second in the 400 medley relay with a school-record effort of 3:29.08, shaving more than five seconds off their entry time.

Junior Madison Waechter posted a career-best 4:43.41 in the 500 freestyle, finishing 12th. Palmer finished 20th in the 50 freestyle in 22.87.

