Badgers women's swimming standout Beata Nelson defends 200 IM title at Big Ten meet

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Beata Nelson broke the pool record by nearly three seconds in the prelims, then defended her title in the 200-yard individual medley to lead the University of Wisconsin on Day 2 of the Big Ten Conference women's swimming and diving championships.
You have free articles remaining.
The senior posted an NCAA A Standard time of 1:51.66 in the finals to eclipse her meet record. Sophomore Lillie Hosack finished fourth in 1:56.81.
Nelson and Hosack joined junior Kelsi Artim and sophomore Alana Palmer to finish second in the 400 medley relay with a school-record effort of 3:29.08, shaving more than five seconds off their entry time.
Junior Madison Waechter posted a career-best 4:43.41 in the 500 freestyle, finishing 12th. Palmer finished 20th in the 50 freestyle in 22.87.