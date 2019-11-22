GREENSBORO, N.C. — University of Wisconsin senior Beata Nelson won the 100-yard butterfly in a school-record time of 50.65 seconds on the second day of the North Carolina State Fall Invitational on Friday.
Junior M.J. Mao posted a victory for the UW men, completing the 100 breaststroke in :52.71. Senior Cameron Tysoe nearly finished second in the men's 100 backstroke in :47.02.
The women's 200 medley relay team (1:38.92) and 800 freestyle relay unit (7:09.81) each posted third-place finishes. The men's 200 medley relay placed fourth (1:26.83).
The meet concludes on Saturday.