Paula Wilkins, Badgers women's soccer, UW generic file photo

University of Wisconsin women's soccer coach Paula Wilkins.

 UW Athletic Communications

Cameron Murtha’s second goal of the season helped the University of Wisconsin soccer team tie host Loyola-Chicago 1-1 in a non-conference match in Chicago.

Claire Shea had the assist on Murtha’s goal at 30:07 of the first half as the Badgers ran their record to 3-1-1.

The Ramblers (1-3-1) led after Aleksa Tataryn scored off an assist from former Monona Grove athlete Savanah Cruz at 21:37.

UW goalie Jordyn Bloomer made two saves. Loyola freshman keeper Grace Droessler, a former Mount Horeb athlete, had seven saves.

UW outshot Loyola 20-8.

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View comments