Cameron Murtha’s second goal of the season helped the University of Wisconsin soccer team tie host Loyola-Chicago 1-1 in a non-conference match in Chicago.
Claire Shea had the assist on Murtha’s goal at 30:07 of the first half as the Badgers ran their record to 3-1-1.
The Ramblers (1-3-1) led after Aleksa Tataryn scored off an assist from former Monona Grove athlete Savanah Cruz at 21:37.
UW goalie Jordyn Bloomer made two saves. Loyola freshman keeper Grace Droessler, a former Mount Horeb athlete, had seven saves.
UW outshot Loyola 20-8.