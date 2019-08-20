The University of Wisconsin women’s soccer team was picked to finish third in the Big Ten, according to a poll of conference coaches released Monday.
Defending conference champion Penn State was chosen to repeat, followed by second-choice Rutgers. Ohio State was fourth and Michigan fifth.
UW junior forward Cameron Murtha, senior forward Dani Rhodes and junior defender Claire Shea were among 42 players named to the Big Ten Preseason Honors list.
The Badgers, who open their season Thursday at Central Florida, are ranked No. 16 in the preseason United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll.