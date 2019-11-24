LOS ANGELES — Goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer made a career-high seven saves for the University of Wisconsin women’s soccer team Sunday.
That wasn’t good news for the junior or the Badgers.
UCLA generated relentless offensive pressure throughout the game, with freshman Mia Fishel and junior Viviana Villacorta scoring second-half goals to lead the seventh-ranked Bruins to a 2-0 victory over the 10th-ranked Badgers in a third-round NCAA tournament game at Wallis Annenberg Stadium.
The Bruins (17-4-1) advance to the NCAA quarterfinals for the third consecutive season and will play at sixth-ranked Florida State on Friday. The Badgers (16-4-2) had their season end against a Pac-12 team in the tournament’s third round for the second straight season, having lost at Stanford in 2018.
“Wisconsin came out (strong),” Villacorta told the Daily Bruin, UCLA’s student newspaper. “They had their game plan and we had to play the way we know how to play and find a way to settle down and gain our own momentum.”
It didn’t take the Bruins long.
“The first 20 minutes was like two teams feeling each other out,” UCLA coach Amanda Cromwell. “It was kind of stagnant and not as explosive as we’ve been. We knew that needed to change and the second half was all us. That was true UCLA soccer.”
After putting five shots on goal to UW’s one in the first half, the Bruins wasted no time seizing control in the second half.
In the 49th minute, Fishel beat Bloomer to the bottom right corner while under heavy pressure from multiple defenders.
“We all knew we were going to score a goal,” Fishel said. “How we were playing the first half didn’t go away, but we just had to take control. We rushed things just a little bit getting into their play, but it was really about playing our style.”
In the 53rd minute, UW defender Camryn Biegalski drew a yellow card for a foul on Villacorta five yards outside of the box. Villacorta’s free kick sailed into the upper left corner of the goal.
“When I fell to the ground, I was really mad,” Villacorta said. “I decided, I’m going to be cool, calm and collected. I just pictured myself scoring, (and) I did.”
The Bruins finished with 17 shots, nine of which were on goal. The Badgers had three shots, with only junior Lauren Rice’s first half attempt testing UCLA goalkeeper Teagan Micah.
It was the final collegiate appearance for four UW seniors — Dani Rhodes, Payton Wesley, Allie Winterfield and Biegalski. The group was the first senior class since 1996 to qualify for the NCAA tournament four straight years.
Rhodes, whose nine game-winning goals this season ranks second nationally, departs as the No. 4 goal scorer in program history with 38. Her 87 points rank fifth.
UW’s 16 victories are the third-most in program history.
Wisconsin 0 0 — 0
UCLA 0 2 — 2
Second half: UCLA — Fisher 12, 48:17; Villacorta 3, 52:56.
Saves: W (Bloomer) 7, UCLA (Micah) 1. Shots-on goal: W 3-1, UCLA 17-9. Corner kicks: W 5, UCLA 3. Fouls: W 9, UCLA 3.