Freshman Emma Jaskaniec and junior Cameron Murtha scored and junior goalie Jordyn Bloomer got her ninth shutout of the season as the 10th-ranked University of Wisconsin women's soccer team beat Nebraska 2-0 in a Big Ten Conference match Sunday in front of 502 at McClimon Field.
In extending their unbeaten streak to eight games, the first-place Badgers improved to 11-2-2 overall and 7-0-1 in the Big Ten. Nebraska fell to 4-9-4, 3-5-2.
Jaskaniec scored her second collegiate goal in the third minute off a free kick in the box from junior Claire Shea. Murtha scored in the 68th minute off an assist from senior Dani Rhodes.
Bloomer needed to make only two saves.
The Badgers travel to Illinois on Thursday and Northwestern on Sunday.