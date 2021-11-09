 Skip to main content
Badgers women’s soccer team earns spot in NCAA tournament
Badgers women's soccer team earns spot in NCAA tournament

University of Wisconsin women's soccer coach Paula Wilkins.

 UW Athletic Communications

The University of Wisconsin women’s soccer team learned Monday that it had earned a spot in the NCAA tournament.

UW (8-5-6) will host Butler (15-4-1) in a first-round match at 6 p.m. Friday at McClimon Soccer Complex. Ticket, parking and streaming information will be announced in the coming days.

The winner will face UC-Irvine or UCLA the following weekend.

This marks the fifth time in six seasons — and 23rd overall — that the Badgers have made the tournament. UW has won its past four first-round games and advanced to the Sweet 16 in both 2018 and ‘19.

