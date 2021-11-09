Badgers women’s soccer team earns spot in NCAA tournament

The University of Wisconsin women’s soccer team learned Monday that it had earned a spot in the NCAA tournament.
UW (8-5-6) will host Butler (15-4-1) in a first-round match at 6 p.m. Friday at McClimon Soccer Complex. Ticket, parking and streaming information will be announced in the coming days.
The winner will face UC-Irvine or UCLA the following weekend.
This marks the fifth time in six seasons — and 23rd overall — that the Badgers have made the tournament. UW has won its past four first-round games and advanced to the Sweet 16 in both 2018 and ‘19.