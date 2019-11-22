LOS ANGELES — Every opponent the University of Wisconsin women's soccer team faces knows Dani Rhodes has been one of the best clutch scorers in the nation this season.
And yet, the senior just keeps adding to her total.
Rhodes scored her 13th goal of the season in the 78th minute to help lead the 10th-ranked Badgers to a 1-0 victory against 12th-ranked Duke in a second-round NCAA tournament game Friday night at UCLA's Wallis Annenberg Stadium.
The victory sends UW (16-3-2) to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the second straight year. UW will face the winner of Friday's late game between seventh-ranked UCLA and Clemson on Sunday at 6 p.m. The Badgers lost 1-0 to the Bruins on the same field on Sept. 14.
Rhodes, a former Waukesha West standout, notched her ninth game-winning goal of the season — the second-best total in the nation. She also scored in UW's 1-0 win against UW-Milwaukee in the first round.
"Her goal was incredible," UW coach Paul Wilkins said. "It was a little bit against the run of play at that time. It shows you how important she is to the program. I think I've said this several times, but you need a hot goal scorer and a good goalkeeper and at the very end, Jordyn Bloomer puts up a big save. I think that we're doing the right things at the right time in the NCAA tournament."
Bloomer, a junior who played at Hartland Arrowhead, made four saves against the Blue Devils (9-4-7) in posting her fourth career NCAA shutout and 12th clean sheet this season.
The Big Ten Conference regular-season champion Badgers have gone 12-1-2 since the loss to the Bruins.
"I think the biggest thing is that they trust in the game plan and they've been disciplined in the game plan," Wilkins said. "One of the biggest things is that they brought the physicality that they needed to against Duke. That shows the resiliency of what they can do. I was really happy with the day, the discipline they had playing wise, and the physicality they brought to the game.
"Anytime a team gets to this level, to be in the top 16 teams in the country, is very hard. I think we still have to prove ourselves a little bit further as we go along. I know the players expect it and when we train that's what we expect, but this is something that they should be very proud of. We'll celebrate for the next couple of hours, and then we will focus on the next game."