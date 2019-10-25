CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Senior Dani Rhodes scored in the 41st minute and the University of Wisconsin women’s soccer team defeated host Illinois on Thursday night in Champaign to earn at least a share of the Big Ten Conference championship.
Junior Jordyn Bloomer made five saves for the 10th-ranked Badgers (12-2-2, 8-0-1), who extended their unbeaten streak to nine games. UW, which last was Big Ten champion in 2015, was able to clinch the title share because Michigan lost to Rutgers earlier Thursday.
“It was such a special moment to clinch a share of the Big Ten title tonight,” said Rhodes, whose 34 goals rank fifth in program history. “It is a huge accomplishment and I am beyond proud of this team, but we aren’t done yet. We are motivated and determined to get points against Northwestern on Sunday.”
Bloomer, who earned her 10th shutout of the season, is only the sixth Badger to collect 10 or more shutouts in a season, joining the likes of Genevieve Richard, Heather Taggart, Michele Dalton, Briget Schwarting and Caitlyn Clem.
The Badgers earned their sixth shutout in Big Ten Conference play and have allowed only three goals in eight conference games.