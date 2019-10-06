WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jenna Kiraly picked the right time for her first collegiate goal.
The freshman scored in the 40th minute off an assist from junior Jordan McNeese, the lone goal in the University of Wisconsin women's soccer team's 1-0 victory Sunday against Purdue in front of a crowd of 891.
"A player getting her first career goal that wound up being the game-winning goal is huge, especially with being a freshman and everything," coach Paula Wilkins said. "We're very happy about it. I think it shows how deep we can be and what roles people can play."
With their fifth straight victory, the 13th-ranked Badgers (9-2-1) are off to a 5-0-0 start in the Big Ten Conference for the first time in school history.
Junior goalie Jordyn Bloomer earned her ninth win of the year and seventh shutout of the season, needing to make just one save against the Boilermakers (6-5-2, 2-3-1).