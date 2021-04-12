Badgers women’s soccer team advances in Big Ten tournament

Senior goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer made two saves in the shootout and sophomore Emma Jaskaniec, senior Sammy Kleedtke, sophomore Claire Odmark and senior Lauren Rice scored in the penalty kicks phase as the host University of Wisconsin women’s soccer team defeated Northwestern after the teams played to a 1-1 tie in a Big Ten Conference tournament regional final Sunday at the McClimon Soccer Complex.

The Badgers (6-3-3) advanced to a semifinal match against Rutgers on Thursday at 4 p.m. in University Park, Pennsylvania.

The Wildcats (6-6-1) held a 1-0 lead at halftime on Lily Gilbertson’s goal in the 37th minute, but the Badgers pulled even on senior Cameron Murtha’s goal in the 58th minute. The teams played a pair of 10-minute overtime periods before moving to the shootout.

It was UW’s first shootout victory since besting Arizona State in an NCAA tournament match on Nov. 13, 2009.

Softball: Freshman Peyton Bannon’s run-scoring double in the seventh inning lifted the Badgers (8-16 Big Ten) to a 3-2 win over the Hawkeyes (14-9) at Goodman Diamond.