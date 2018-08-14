University of Wisconsin women’s soccer players Cameron Murtha, Victoria Pickett and Dani Rhodes were named to the 2018 Big Ten Preseason Honors List.
Pickett and Rhodes also were named to the watch list for the MAC Hermann Trophy, presented annually by the Missouri Athletic Club to the most outstanding male and female players of the year.
The Badgers were projected to finish fifth in the Big Ten Conference preseason poll. The top four teams were Penn State, Ohio State, Rutgers and Northwestern.
Women’s hockey: Natalie Buchbinder, Britta Curl, Mikaela Gardner, Abby Roque and Sophia Shaver will suit up for USA Hockey while Kristen Campbell and Sophie Shirley will play for Hockey Canada in a three-game series starting Thursday in Calgary, Alberta.