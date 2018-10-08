Try 1 month for 99¢
Paula Wilkins, Badgers women's soccer

University of Wisconsin women's soccer coach Paula Wilkins.

 UW Athletic Communications

Senior Emily Borgmann scored in the 42nd minute and the University of Wisconsin women’s soccer team gave coach Paula Wilkins her 250th career win with a 1-0 decision over host Purdue on Sunday in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Borgmann’s fourth goal of the season came off an assist from Cameron Murtha.

“I’m very excited that this was truly a team effort,” said Wilkins, who is 131-74-37 since taking the Badgers’ job in 2007. She was 119-19-11 with Penn State from 2001-06.

Junior Jordyn Bloomer had three saves in goal while posting her fifth shutout of the season for the Badgers (10-2-3, 4-1-3 Big Ten Conference).

The Boilermakers, who held a 5-2 advantage in corner kicks, fell to 6-5-3, 1-4-2.

Men’s soccer: Noah Melick had two goals and an assist to lead UW to a 4-2 victory over Rutgers in a Big Ten game at McClimon Field.

Robin Olofsson and Andrew Akindele also scored for the Badgers (6-4-2, 3-1 Big Ten), while Dean Cowdroy made three saves against the Scarlet Knights (2-8-1, 1-4).

Men’s golf: Jordan Hahn shot rounds of 68 and 65 to share third place at the Fighting Irish Classic in South Bend Indiana.

Hahn’s 9-under total is three shots off the lead at the par-71 Warren Golf Course. There will be an 18-hole finish today.

UW is in seventh place at 8-under 560. Illinois leads at 538.

