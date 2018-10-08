Senior Emily Borgmann scored in the 42nd minute and the University of Wisconsin women’s soccer team gave coach Paula Wilkins her 250th career win with a 1-0 decision over host Purdue on Sunday in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Borgmann’s fourth goal of the season came off an assist from Cameron Murtha.
“I’m very excited that this was truly a team effort,” said Wilkins, who is 131-74-37 since taking the Badgers’ job in 2007. She was 119-19-11 with Penn State from 2001-06.
Junior Jordyn Bloomer had three saves in goal while posting her fifth shutout of the season for the Badgers (10-2-3, 4-1-3 Big Ten Conference).
The Boilermakers, who held a 5-2 advantage in corner kicks, fell to 6-5-3, 1-4-2.
Men’s soccer: Noah Melick had two goals and an assist to lead UW to a 4-2 victory over Rutgers in a Big Ten game at McClimon Field.
Robin Olofsson and Andrew Akindele also scored for the Badgers (6-4-2, 3-1 Big Ten), while Dean Cowdroy made three saves against the Scarlet Knights (2-8-1, 1-4).
Men’s golf: Jordan Hahn shot rounds of 68 and 65 to share third place at the Fighting Irish Classic in South Bend Indiana.
Hahn’s 9-under total is three shots off the lead at the par-71 Warren Golf Course. There will be an 18-hole finish today.
UW is in seventh place at 8-under 560. Illinois leads at 538.