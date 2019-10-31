There's no place like home for the University of Wisconsin women's soccer team.
The seventh-ranked and Big Ten Conference regular-season champion Badgers remained unbeaten in their past 17 games at McClimon Field on Wednesday as senior Dani Rhodes broke a tie score in the first half en route to a 2-1 victory over Ohio State.
Rhodes' team-leading 11th goal of the season came unassisted in the opening 16 minutes. Junior teammate Cameron Murtha got the game's first goal at 9:30 before the Buckeyes tied it on Kayla Fischer's score at 9:51.
UW junior goalie Jordyn Bloomer, who has allowed just five goals in conference play, made two saves.
As the top seed in the conference tournament, UW (14-2-2, 10-0-1 Big Ten) will host No. 8 seed Purdue (7-8-3, 3-6-2) in a quarterfinal match at noon Sunday. The semifinals are set for Nov. 8 in Piscataway, New Jersey, with the final on Nov. 10. All games will be televised on the Big Ten Network.