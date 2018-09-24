Senior Emily Borgmann and junior Payton Wesley scored late goals and the University of Wisconsin women’s soccer team rallied to beat Michigan State 2-1 in a Big Ten Conference match Sunday night in East Lansing, Michigan.
Borgmann struck just one minute after the Spartans (5-3-3, 0-2-2 Big Ten) took a 1-0 lead in the 73rd minute. Her third goal of the season came off an assist from sophomore Maia Cella.
Two minutes later, Wesley put the Badgers (8-2-1, 2-1-1) ahead for good, converting a penalty kick in the 76th minute. The goal was Wesley’s first of the season.
“I think the biggest thing is that when we went down a goal late in the second half that the team stayed pretty calm and had a great response,” UW coach Paula Wilkins said.
Junior goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer faced four shots on goal but did not have to make a save for the Badgers, who outshot the Spartans 9-5 and held a 6-2 edge in corner kicks.