Paula Wilkins, Badgers women's soccer

University of Wisconsin women's soccer coach Paula Wilkins.

 UW Athletic Communications

Senior Emily Borgmann and junior Payton Wesley scored late goals and the University of Wisconsin women’s soccer team rallied to beat Michigan State 2-1 in a Big Ten Conference match Sunday night in East Lansing, Michigan.

Borgmann struck just one minute after the Spartans (5-3-3, 0-2-2 Big Ten) took a 1-0 lead in the 73rd minute. Her third goal of the season came off an assist from sophomore Maia Cella.

Two minutes later, Wesley put the Badgers (8-2-1, 2-1-1) ahead for good, converting a penalty kick in the 76th minute. The goal was Wesley’s first of the season.

“I think the biggest thing is that when we went down a goal late in the second half that the team stayed pretty calm and had a great response,” UW coach Paula Wilkins said.

Junior goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer faced four shots on goal but did not have to make a save for the Badgers, who outshot the Spartans 9-5 and held a 6-2 edge in corner kicks.

