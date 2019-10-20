The University of Wisconsin championship eights placed 12th and lightweight eights placed sixth in women's rowing races won by Princeton at the Head of the Charles on Sunday in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
The eights finished in 15 minutes, 52.240 seconds and consisted of Elisabet Pietz, Hannah Cooper, Isa Darvin, Katherine Grose, Lauren O'Connor, Brandi Gueths, Grace Joyce and Taylor Caudle.
The lightweight eights finished in 16:37.587 and consisted of Grace D'Souza, Rachel Illgen, Monica Rodriguez, Julia Johnson, Tessa Cockerill, Claire Friedlander, Grace DeNunzio and Tori Kost.