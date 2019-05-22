The University of Wisconsin women’s rowing team was one of six Big Ten Conference teams to earn bids Tuesday to the May 31-June 2 NCAA championships in Indianapolis.
It will be the Badgers’ 12th straight berth in the national championships and 16th appearance overall.
Michigan, which won its sixth Big Ten championship on Sunday at Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo, received the confererence’s automatic bid. Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State and Rutgers received the conference’s other bids.
The regatta includes 22 teams, with each fielding two boats of eight rowers each and one boat of four rowers.