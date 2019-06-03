With boat finishes of 16th, 12th and 13th places, the University of Wisconsin women’s rowing team ended 15th Sunday on the final day of the three-day NCAA championships in Indianapolis.
UW’s top boat, its varsity eight, wound up fourth in the C Final to claim 16th place overall. In the second varsity eight, their lone boat in a B Final, the Badgers took sixth to claim 12th overall. The varsity four won the C Final to claim 13th place.
Washington won the title with 132 points and a sweep of all three events. Texas (125 points) and Michigan (119) took second and third, respectively. The Badgers earned 52 points, exactly matching last year’s point total and team finish.
- The eight’s fourth-place finish, four’s third place and double’s third place enabled the women’s lightweight team to place third at the Intercollegiate Rowing Association national championships in Gold River, California. Stanford got the team trophy with 68 points, four points better than Boston University, which beat UW by seven points.
Badgers men's rowing team 13th
Buoyed by the varsity eight’s fourth place in the C Final for 16th overall and second varsity eight’s victory in the C Final for 13th overall, the men’s team placed 13th in the IRA national championships. Washington beat Yale by two points for the team title.