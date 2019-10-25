CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Senior Beata Nelson set a pool record with her first-place finish in the 200-yard backstroke (1:52:49) to lead the University of Wisconsin women's swimming and diving team on the opening day of their two-day event against host Virginia.
Nelson's swim was an NCAA Championship B standard qualifying effort.
Sophomore Tereza Vithoulkas placed third in both the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events for UW, scoring 266.10 and 292.58, respectively, both NCAA qualifying scores.
The Virginia women lead UW 126-70 entering Saturday's action.
The Badgers men trail the Cavaliers 116-70.
For UW, senior Cameron Tysoe won the 200 backstroke (1:45.30), junior Matt Novinski won the 200 freestyle (1:37.50) and sophomore Tazman Abramowicz won the 3-meter diving event, qualifying for NCAAs with a score of 374.40.
Abramowicz also finished third in the 1-meter with a score of 308.03, also an NCAA qualifying score.